ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $42.92. The company had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $69.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average of $51.92. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.20.
ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $458.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ePlus will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.
