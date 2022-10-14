ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

ePlus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $42.92. The company had a trading volume of 46 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus has a 52-week low of $40.37 and a 52-week high of $69.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average of $51.92. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $458.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ePlus will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ePlus

ePlus Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in ePlus by 1.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 2.1% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 1.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in ePlus by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.