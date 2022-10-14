EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) is Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Rheos Capital Works Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,800 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 395,000 shares during the period. EOG Resources makes up 2.2% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $29,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,466 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

EOG Resources Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $127.34 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $147.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.67. The company has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.50.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Stories

