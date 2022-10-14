Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 60.7% from the September 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Enstar Group Price Performance

ESGRO opened at $23.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.65. Enstar Group has a twelve month low of $22.87 and a twelve month high of $27.56.

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

