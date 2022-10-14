Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ennis Stock Performance
Ennis stock opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.60. Ennis has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $545.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.45.
Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 9.02%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ennis
Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ennis (EBF)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.