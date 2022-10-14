Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ennis Stock Performance

Ennis stock opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.60. Ennis has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $545.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.45.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 9.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ennis

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 950.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 155.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 276.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ennis during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ennis by 84.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

See Also

