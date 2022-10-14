Enjin Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $21.88 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $421.73 million and approximately $21.88 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00002184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003111 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,328.00 or 0.27532599 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000734 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010752 BTC.
Enjin Coin Token Profile
Enjin Coin’s launch date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog.
Buying and Selling Enjin Coin
