Enigma Price Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Enigma has a total market cap of $136,058.32 and $96,130.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Enigma has traded down 4.9% against the dollar. One Enigma token can now be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co.

Buying and Selling Enigma

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma (ENG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Enigma has a current supply of 35,238,560.94940967 with 13,891,797.33922582 in circulation. The last known price of Enigma is 0.01031143 USD and is up 8.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $100,852.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://enigma.co/.”

