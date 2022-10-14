Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Given New $27.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.83.

Shares of NYSE:ENR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.67. 21,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12. Energizer has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $41.62.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Energizer had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

In other Energizer news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,348.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.49 per share, for a total transaction of $91,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,583,348.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $160,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at $773,449.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Energizer by 5.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Energizer in the first quarter valued at about $467,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Energizer by 12.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 17,077 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Energizer by 6.1% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energizer in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

