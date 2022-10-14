Energi Price Hits $0.17 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000855 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Energi has a market cap of $9.50 million and $192,052.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 57,201,283 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate NRG through the process of mining. Energi has a current supply of 57,237,246.28200276. The last known price of Energi is 0.1623051 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $193,152.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://energi.world/.”

