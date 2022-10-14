Energi Hits Market Cap of $9.10 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 14th. Energi has a market cap of $9.10 million and approximately $172,273.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000823 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00082173 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00061193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000536 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00015633 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00025564 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000323 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001422 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007198 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 57,295,273 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.