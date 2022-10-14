ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

ENEOS Price Performance

JXHLY stock remained flat at 6.38 during trading on Friday. ENEOS has a one year low of 6.28 and a one year high of 8.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is 7.11.

Get ENEOS alerts:

About ENEOS

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P), and metals businesses Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Energy, Oil and Natural Gas E&P, Metals, and Other segments. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc., as well as petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates.

Receive News & Ratings for ENEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENEOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.