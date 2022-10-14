ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLYGet Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

ENEOS Price Performance

JXHLY stock remained flat at 6.38 during trading on Friday. ENEOS has a one year low of 6.28 and a one year high of 8.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is 7.11.

About ENEOS

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P), and metals businesses Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Energy, Oil and Natural Gas E&P, Metals, and Other segments. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc., as well as petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates.

