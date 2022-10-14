Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Trading Down 8.3%

Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) traded down 8.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $120.24 and last traded at $120.32. 9,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 303,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.19.

WIRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Encore Wire from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.61 and its 200 day moving average is $120.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $6.56. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The business had revenue of $838.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 376.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Encore Wire by 218.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

