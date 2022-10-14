Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Encore Wire Price Performance

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $131.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.16. Encore Wire has a 1-year low of $94.39 and a 1-year high of $151.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Wire

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $6.56. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The company had revenue of $838.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.82 EPS. Encore Wire’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encore Wire will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Encore Wire by 376.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Encore Wire by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

