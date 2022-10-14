Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR) Insider Tim Anderson Buys 5,000 Shares

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR – Get Rating) insider Tim Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £2,600 ($3,141.61).
Empresaria Group Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of EMR stock traded up GBX 1.45 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 52.95 ($0.64). The company had a trading volume of 25,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,463. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 64.59. Empresaria Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 49 ($0.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 92.80 ($1.12). The firm has a market cap of £26.33 million and a P/E ratio of 858.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Empresaria Group Company Profile
