Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR) Insider Tim Anderson Buys 5,000 Shares

Empresaria Group plc (LON:EMR – Get Rating) insider Tim Anderson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £2,600 ($3,141.61).

Empresaria Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of EMR stock traded up GBX 1.45 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 52.95 ($0.64). The company had a trading volume of 25,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,463. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 64.59. Empresaria Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 49 ($0.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 92.80 ($1.12). The firm has a market cap of £26.33 million and a P/E ratio of 858.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Empresaria Group Company Profile

Empresaria Group plc provides staffing and recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers permanent placement, temporary and contract placement, executive search, offshore recruitment, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as bespoke solutions for clients and candidates.

