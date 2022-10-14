Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.5% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 20,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $508,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 78.6% during the second quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 41.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.10. 87,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,641. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Argus raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

