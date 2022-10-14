Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Trims Stake in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its position in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,215 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.36% of Vivid Seats worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Vivid Seats to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vivid Seats in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vivid Seats from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.41.

Vivid Seats Stock Performance

SEAT traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $7.52. 7,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,317. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73. Vivid Seats Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $147.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Vivid Seats Profile

(Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.