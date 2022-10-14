Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Takes $19.94 Million Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 302,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,944,000. Lantheus makes up about 1.2% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Lantheus by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter worth $553,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 127.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 572,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,815,000 after purchasing an additional 320,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Price Performance

NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,689. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.28 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $87.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. Lantheus’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $31,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,108.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian A. Markison sold 41,812 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $3,522,242.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,897.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $31,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,108.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,204,643. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Stories

