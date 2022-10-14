Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 390,326 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,326 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.24% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $7,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 101.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 130.2% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.1% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 385,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,015,000 after buying an additional 102,235 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $3,198,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $432,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEAS. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.44.

SeaWorld Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $50.02. The company had a trading volume of 13,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.99. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average of $54.06.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 227.46%. The company had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,381.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,381.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $542,960. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also

