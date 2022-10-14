Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,713 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries comprises approximately 2.9% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.80% of Chart Industries worth $49,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $383,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,830,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chart Industries by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 696,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,151,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $745,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,271,000.

NYSE:GTLS traded down $9.18 on Friday, hitting $189.58. 3,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.26 and a beta of 1.45. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $218.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.94.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.17 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.85.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

