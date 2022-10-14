Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Raises Stock Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,339 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.82% of AtriCure worth $15,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,241,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,171,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $544,000. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 144,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in AtriCure by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,927. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average of $46.39. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $84.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $229,168.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,481.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Recommended Stories

