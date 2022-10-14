Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Raises Stock Position in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 756,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,695 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 1.41% of Aris Water Solutions worth $12,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 841,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,037,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,574,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 2.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 244,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 19,315.1% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 478,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after buying an additional 476,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

ARIS traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $13.90. 2,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,331. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $76.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

