Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Raises Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.74% of Integer worth $17,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 173,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after purchasing an additional 36,969 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 276,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,248,000 after purchasing an additional 81,873 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Integer from $97.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Integer in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $200,744.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ITGR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.22. 3,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,613. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $95.73.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.57 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

