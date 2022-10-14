Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Raises Holdings in Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,628 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 2.07% of Imago BioSciences worth $9,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Imago BioSciences by 106.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Imago BioSciences by 7.0% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 616,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,877,000 after purchasing an additional 40,209 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Imago BioSciences by 92.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 5,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $108,657.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,382.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,168 shares of company stock worth $155,402 over the last quarter. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Imago BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMGO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.71. The stock had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,469. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.13. Imago BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $30.21.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Imago BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Imago BioSciences from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

About Imago BioSciences

(Get Rating)

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.