Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases 15,428 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,428 shares during the quarter. Palomar comprises approximately 1.6% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Palomar were worth $28,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Palomar by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Palomar by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Palomar by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Palomar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Palomar from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Palomar from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Palomar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palomar

Palomar Stock Performance

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $293,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 90,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,043.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 47,949 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $3,366,019.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 641,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,029,017.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $293,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 90,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,043.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,664 shares of company stock valued at $7,021,482 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

PLMR stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.98. 4,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,677. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.01. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Palomar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Palomar Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

