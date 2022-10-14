Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,008 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $10,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 350.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 16,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $1,508,392.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Silvergate Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Silvergate Capital from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.54.

SI stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.40. The company had a trading volume of 8,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,151. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.03. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $239.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.32 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 45.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

