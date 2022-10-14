Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $24.24 Million Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,197 shares during the period. Varonis Systems makes up about 1.4% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.75% of Varonis Systems worth $24,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 311.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,046,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,765,000 after acquiring an additional 78,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.93.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $24.53. The stock had a trading volume of 27,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,240. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.81.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $41,265.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

