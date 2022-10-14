Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $13.73 Million Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,245 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 94,701 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $13,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,969,000 after purchasing an additional 976,101 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 60.9% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 898,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,710,000 after purchasing an additional 339,834 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 158.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 509,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,917,000 after purchasing an additional 312,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,376,000 after purchasing an additional 162,418 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 278.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 160,500 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Live Oak Bancshares stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $34.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,892. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.64. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.65. The company had revenue of $208.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.90 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 32.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Diane Beth Glossman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,523.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut Live Oak Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

