Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $10.92 Million Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,944 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 1.24% of TransMedics Group worth $10,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMDX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 738.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $417,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,502.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,451.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,502.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,009,177. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.66. 5,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,445. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -23.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $56.41.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $20.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.26 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 92.76% and a negative return on equity of 74.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.14.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

