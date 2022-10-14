Emerald Advisers LLC Takes Position in ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 874,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,021,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.61% of ProFrac at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ProFrac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFHC shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on ProFrac in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered ProFrac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ProFrac from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ProFrac from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ProFrac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.42.

Shares of PFHC stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.48. 4,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,361. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $589.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.44 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

