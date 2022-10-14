Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 43,100 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,100 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.71% of LiveRamp worth $12,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1,154.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 180,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 166,106 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,888,000. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

Shares of RAMP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,690. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.93 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.97 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Insider Transactions at LiveRamp

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 8,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $180,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 124,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Clark M. Kokich purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $210,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,998.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 8,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $180,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 124,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 11,264 shares of company stock valued at $225,201 over the last 90 days. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

Featured Stories

