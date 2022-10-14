Emerald Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,172 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.75% of Pacira BioSciences worth $19,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 35.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth $78,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.77. 4,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,367. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.85 and a beta of 0.80. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.14 and a fifty-two week high of $82.16.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.27 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCRX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

In related news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $26,513.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,054.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $26,513.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

