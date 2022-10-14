Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases 35,930 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 451,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,930 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $14,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 13.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 24.3% during the first quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 11.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth $23,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FOUR traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.02. 3,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,607. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $79.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.87.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

