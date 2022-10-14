Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 149,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,665,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.29% of Exponent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Exponent by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Exponent by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Exponent by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Exponent by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In related news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total value of $255,717.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exponent news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total value of $255,717.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $645,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $297,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,620,600.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,117 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exponent Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $88.50. 2,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,698. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.45. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $80.97 and a one year high of $127.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $130.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

