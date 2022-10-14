EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.75.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $123.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.23 and its 200-day moving average is $111.34. EMCOR Group has a fifty-two week low of $95.64 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.70%. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $900,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,102,471.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 48.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

