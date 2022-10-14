Elemental Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Elemental Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,890 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,760 shares during the period. Western Digital comprises 18.8% of Elemental Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Elemental Capital Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Western Digital worth $14,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,707,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 445.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $72,044,000 after buying an additional 1,185,100 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,260,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $412,084,000 after buying an additional 1,063,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,552,489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $374,981,000 after buying an additional 1,021,132 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.94. 34,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,843,569. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $69.36.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Western Digital from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

