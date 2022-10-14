Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) VP Sells $571,625.00 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,685. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE EW opened at $84.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.99 and its 200 day moving average is $99.31.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 21,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 14,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,749,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $226,627,000 after purchasing an additional 182,080 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 47,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 27,311 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

