Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $72.68

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72.68 ($0.88) and traded as low as GBX 59.40 ($0.72). Ediston Property Investment shares last traded at GBX 61 ($0.74), with a volume of 409,626 shares trading hands.

Ediston Property Investment Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 75.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a current ratio of 22.33. The stock has a market cap of £126.80 million and a PE ratio of 352.94.

Get Ediston Property Investment alerts:

Ediston Property Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a GBX 0.42 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Ediston Property Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

About Ediston Property Investment

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

