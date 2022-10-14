Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

EPC stock opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average of $37.49.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $623.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.70 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at $858,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 228.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 9.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 21,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 370.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,074 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

