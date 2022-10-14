Echo Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Echo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 86.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the first quarter valued at $203,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the first quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BUFR traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $20.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,157. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a twelve month low of $20.43 and a twelve month high of $24.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27.

