Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $14,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,526,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,239,803,000 after acquiring an additional 500,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,113,000 after buying an additional 1,449,671 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,578,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,527,000 after buying an additional 900,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eaton by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,157,799,000 after buying an additional 752,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,235,314,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.46.

Eaton stock traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.50. 56,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,516. The firm has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.19 and a 200 day moving average of $140.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 56.15%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

