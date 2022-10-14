Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EMN. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.71.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.57. The stock had a trading volume of 34,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,070. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.77. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 217.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

