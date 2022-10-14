Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $146.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EXP. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.18.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 1.7 %

EXP stock opened at $115.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.27. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $101.98 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.09. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $561.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 23,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 152.0% in the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,331 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

