E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

E.W. Scripps Stock Up 6.4 %

SSP opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. E.W. Scripps has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

About E.W. Scripps

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, Scripps Network, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.