Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises about 1.8% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.88. 204,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,833. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.50 and a 200 day moving average of $107.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.10.

Insider Activity

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

