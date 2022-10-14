Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.11-$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $328-$336 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $321.01 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.01)-$0.00 EPS.

Duck Creek Technologies Trading Up 10.8 %

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -199.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.33. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $46.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DCT shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

