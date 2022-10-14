DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Plans $0.03 Dividend

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund alerts:

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DTF opened at $11.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $14.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. ( NYSE:DTF Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 129,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned about 1.52% of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.