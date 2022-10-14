DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Plans $0.03 Dividend

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Performance
Shares of DTF opened at $11.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.06. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $14.55.
About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund
DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.
