Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Increased to $137.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $132.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dover in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.00.

Dover Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE DOV traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.14. 40,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,873. Dover has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dover will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Dover by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Dover by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in Dover by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 22,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

