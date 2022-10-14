Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.15 Per Share

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dover in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $9.15 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.30. The consensus estimate for Dover’s current full-year earnings is $8.49 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DOV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Dover Price Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $121.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dover has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.42 and its 200-day moving average is $131.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Dover by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

