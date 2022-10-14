Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DMLP traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.42. 140,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,710. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.25. Dorchester Minerals has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $32.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average is $27.34.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 75.34% and a net margin of 77.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 59.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 22.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter valued at $218,000. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

