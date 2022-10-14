Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Dorchester Minerals Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:DMLP traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.42. 140,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,710. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.25. Dorchester Minerals has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $32.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average is $27.34.
Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 75.34% and a net margin of 77.26%.
Dorchester Minerals Company Profile
Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.
