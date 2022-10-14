Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $400.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZGet Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $421.00 to $373.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $368.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $417.81.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $333.26 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $299.41 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $359.64 and a 200 day moving average of $372.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,955 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,368,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,140,000 after purchasing an additional 319,545 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 572.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 271,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,926,000 after purchasing an additional 231,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 16.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,276,000 after purchasing an additional 190,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

