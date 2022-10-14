Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $400.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $421.00 to $373.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $368.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $417.81.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $333.26 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $299.41 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $359.64 and a 200 day moving average of $372.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,955 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,368,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,140,000 after purchasing an additional 319,545 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 572.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 271,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,926,000 after purchasing an additional 231,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,997,609,000 after purchasing an additional 215,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 16.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,332,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,276,000 after purchasing an additional 190,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

