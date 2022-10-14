Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Issues Earnings Results

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance
DPZ opened at $333.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $359.64 and a 200-day moving average of $372.38. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $299.41 and a 52-week high of $567.57.
Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.
Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $368.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $417.81.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
